EQRx to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced that Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer, will present virtually during the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.eqrx.com.

About EQRx

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx™ and Remaking Medicine™ are trademarks of EQRx, Inc.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com