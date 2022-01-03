InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on Jan. 5, 2022

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces today that InnerScope CEO Matthew Moore has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Moore’s confirmed presentation time is:

3 – 3:30 p.m. EST / 12 – 12:30 p.m. PST, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive online event, which will allow InnerScope's existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with InnerScope's CEO in real-time.

Moore will perform his presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Anyone can ask questions during the event, and Moore will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register using the registration link below and receive any released updates to ensure you can attend InnerScope’s presentation at 3 - 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Here is the unique registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1518570&tp_key=bbd5fd57f5&sti=innd

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com . InnerScope will also release a link to the webcast following the event.

Moore's presentation will highlight InnerScope’s two recent direct-to-consumer hearing aid company acquisitions with iHear Medical Inc., its 40+ patents, and its iHearTest , the only FDA-cleared, in-home hearing test on the market and sold at CVS Pharmacy’s; and HearAssist II LLC., Walmart’s largest hearing aid supplier. In addition, Moore will discuss InnerScope’s 2022 growth trajectory with these pivotal acquisitions and a key partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a leader in intelligent semiconductor solutions, to develop new types of unprecedented artificial intelligence hearing products.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to take the lead position in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling innovated proprietary advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major Big Box retailers.

InnerScope has a full line of Hearing Products including proprietary, free to the public, automated self-check hearing screening kiosks , which are currently being deployed in some of the nation's largest retailers and pharmacy chains. InnerScope’s Hearing Products are presently displayed in 757 Walmart stores in five states. These Hearing Products are also available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc. Additional major retailers are launching soon in-store and online.

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy, and more.

