Propella Therapeutics Invited to Present at 2022 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium and to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

ASCO GU Presentation Highlight Nonclinical Data of Next-Generation Androgen Biosynthesis Inhibitor, PRL-02, for Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Company Senior Management Available for One-on-One Investor Meetings at LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event from January 5-7, 2022

PITTSBORO, N.C., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propella Therapeutics, Inc. (“Propella”), a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class oncology therapeutics, today announced that nonclinical data for its lead product candidate, PRL-02, will be presented at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, CA from February 17-19, 2022. PRL-02 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study for patients with advanced prostate cancer; the recommended phase 2 dose will be selected in Q1 2022 based upon pharmacokinetic, safety, clinical pharmacology, and efficacy results.

The Company also announced that senior management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, which is being held virtually from January 5-7, 2022.

2022 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium (San Francisco, CA), February 17-19, 2022:

Abstract Number: 160

Abstract Title: “Abiraterone decanoate (PRL-02): Pharmacology of a single intramuscular (IM) depot injection compared to oral abiraterone acetate (AA) in intact male rats.”

First Author and Presenter: William Moore, PhD

Session Information: Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer, February 17, 2022, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM; 5:45 PM-6:45 PM

Dr. Moore will present results from nonclinical studies in male rodent models that evaluated the systemic exposures and pharmacologic activity (testosterone suppression, CYP17 enzyme activity) of PRL-02 compared to daily oral abiraterone acetate, the standard of care for metastatic prostate, at 7 and 14 days after treatment start.

GU ASCO received more than 680 abstract submissions, which were reviewed by the Symposium Program Committee. This abstract was accepted as a poster presentation.

About ASCO GU Cancer Symposium

The ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium is a three-day scientific and educational meeting designed to provide attendees with in-depth, multidisciplinary analysis of the most timely topics in the study, diagnosis, and treatment of GU malignancies. All members of the cancer care and research community will benefit from the Symposium's exploration of the latest science in the field and its clinical application.

About Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men, and the second leading cause of cancer death, developing most often in older men. Metastatic disease occurs when prostate cancer cells travel through the lymphatic system or blood stream to other organs and tissues such as lymph nodes, liver, bone, and lungs. While early or localized prostate cancer remains highly curable, advanced prostate cancer remains difficult to treat, with a 5-year survival rate of only 30%. Although there are several treatment options for metastatic prostate cancer, the reduction of androgen activity remains the most effective approach.

About PRL-02

PRL-02 is a next generation androgen biosynthesis inhibitor being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. The only androgen biosynthesis inhibitor approved for the treatment of prostate cancer blocks the CYP17 enzyme that is required for the biosynthesis of androgens, including testosterone. Emerging clinical data support that PRL-02 is CYP17 lyase-selective, thereby potentially avoiding the safety and efficacy limitations associated with CYP17 hydroxylase inhibition. A large body of both historic and modern data support a role for androgens in prostate cancer pathogenesis and progression. PRL-02 is a patented prodrug of abiraterone designed for lymphatic targeting of tissues and tumors that express the CYP17 enzyme. PRL-02 is an intramuscular depot that, when given along with a gonadotropin releasing hormone agonist or antagonist, was engineered to release locally the precise concentration of abiraterone needed to continuously block CYP17 enzyme for 3 months, while avoiding adverse liver and drug-drug interaction effects.

About Propella Therapeutics Inc.

Propella Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a platform that combines lymphatic targeting with a medicinal chemistry optimization process to create best-in-class therapeutics to improve upon key limitations of known and proven cancer therapies. Lymphatic targeting enables therapies to be delivered directly to targeted tissues, thereby bypassing plasma compartment safety and efficacy limitations and first-pass liver effects. This approach provides increased bioavailability to tissues of interest including lymph nodes and bone metastatic sites, increased pharmacological activity, reduced liver effects, and an improved safety margin. Propella is currently in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2a program studying its lead product candidate, PRL-02, for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. The privately held development-stage company, based in Pittsboro, N.C., is dedicated to meeting the needs of cancer patients currently underserved by existing standards of care.

