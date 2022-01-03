ManTech Acquires Technical and Management Assistance Corporation

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) has completed the acquisition of Technical and Management Assistance Corporation (TMAC), a leading provider of advanced data engineering services and solutions to the U.S. Intelligence Community.



Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland and founded in 2008, TMAC offers a full range of data centric solutions and expertise with proven experience in systems engineering, data collection and governance, analytics and mission management systems.

“ManTech has a well-established reputation as a leader in analytics capabilities that collect and decipher vast data flows across SIGINT systems,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech Chairman, CEO and President. “Technical and Management Assistance Corporation builds on these strengths with complementary solutions that ensure the delivery of vital intelligence at speed. We are pleased to welcome TMAC’s talented people into the ManTech family, and to build our presence in this arena with an exciting array of capabilities that deliver market-leading differentiation and value to our customers.”

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute “forward-looking” statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or the negative of these terms or words of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes we anticipate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to maintain our relationship with the U.S. government, or the failure to compete effectively for new contract awards or to retain existing U.S. government contracts; adverse changes in U.S. government spending for programs we support, whether due to changing mission priorities, socio-economic policies or federal budget constraints generally; disruptions to our business or damage to our reputation resulting from cyberattacks and other security threats; disruptions to our business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health epidemics, pandemics and/or other disease outbreaks; inability to recruit and retain a sufficient number of employees with specialized skill sets or necessary security clearances who are in great demand and limited supply; failure to compete effectively for awards procured through the competitive bidding process, and the adverse impact of delays resulting from our competitors' protest of new contracts that are awarded to us; failure to obtain option awards, task orders or funding under contracts; the government renegotiating, modifying or terminating our contracts; failure to comply with, or adverse change in, complex U.S. government laws and procurement regulations; adverse results in U.S. government audits or other investigations of our government contracts; failure to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses into our operations or to realize any accretive or synergistic effects from such acquisitions; failure to mitigate risk associated with conducting business internationally; and adverse change in business conditions that may cause our investments in recorded goodwill to become impaired. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ManTech's Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 19, 2021, Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, from time to time, in ManTech's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this press release, and ManTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

