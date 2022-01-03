Pacira BioSciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Live audio of the virtual event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

