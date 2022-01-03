Cerence Co-Pilot Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Cerence Co-Pilot, the future of the automotive voice assistant.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed more than 1,800 submissions evaluating product innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

“AI is deeply fundamental to the future of mobility, and we see our role as critical, not only in bringing convenient, enjoyable and safe experiences to drivers, but also giving OEMs the ability to maintain control of their brands and data while still giving drivers the secure, seamless and personalized connected experiences they want,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “That’s what Cerence Co-Pilot delivers, and we are honored that it has been recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Award winner. I’m immensely proud of the Cerence team for continuing to push the envelope when it comes to what in-car voice assistants are capable of.”

Cerence Co-Pilot is a first-of-its-kind in-car assistant. It analyzes voice, gaze, gesture, and touch, as well as data from the car’s sensors, while flexibly integrating with cloud services to keep drivers informed safe, and productive. Proactive by design, Cerence Co-Pilot understands situations inside and outside the vehicle to deliver the right information to the driver at the right time, offering to perform actions on their behalf before they even have to ask.

Cerence will showcase Cerence Co-Pilot and its expansive capabilities at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place January 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas. For more information about Cerence Co-Pilot, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/core-technologies. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

