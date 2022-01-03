Enlivex to Detail the Application of its Innovative Macrophage Reprogramming Cell Therapy to Unmet Needs in Oncology at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

** Management to participate in a panel discussion: “Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology,” which is taking place on Friday, January 7th, at 8:30 AM ET **

** Panelists to discuss how their cell-based technologies, including, CAR-T cells, CAR-NK cells, TCR-T cells, and macrophage reprogramming, may address unmet needs in oncology **

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that company management will participate in a panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, which is being held virtually January 5-7, 2022.

Details on the panel presentation are shown below:

Title: Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel13/2461800.

The LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event will feature innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts highlighting the most relevant topics impacting today’s life sciences industry. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://lifesci.events/LifeSci2022.

ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

