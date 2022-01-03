Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Stephen C. Robinson As Director

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Stephen C. Robinson as a director. Mr. Robinson is a retired partner of the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and practiced in their litigation department with a focus on government enforcement and white collar investigations. Mr. Robinson has previously served as a U.S. District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2003 to 2010, for which he was nominated by former President George W. Bush. He was also a former U.S Attorney for the District of Connecticut from 1998 to 2001 and was the Principal Deputy General Counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Robinson has also served in multiple leadership and management roles, including as the Chief Executive Officer of Empower New Haven from 2002 to 2003 and as the Chief Compliance Officer of Aetna U.S Healthcare from 1996 to 1998. He currently is a trustee of several nonprofits, including Cornell University, Weill Cornell Medicine, The New York Community Trust and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. In connection with Mr. Robinson’s appointment, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight. The appointment, effective December 30, 2021, is for a term extending until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171