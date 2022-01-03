CAREANIMATIONS Introduces A Proven Solution To Optimally Inform Patients About Their Medication

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 36% of adults in the U.S. find it difficult to understand and use health information. This is one of the main reasons that 30 - 50% of medicines are not taken as prescribed. Most medical information is in written format and is not tailored to the needs of the recipient. CAREANIMATIONS is therefore introducing their proven solution WATCHYOURCARE to the U.S. market.



WATCHYOURCARE makes the information of the package insert of medicines easy-to-understand for all by offering personalized, interactive videos with plain language and provides support during the course of the treatment with journeys including video and animated pictograms. The lack of understanding and nonadherence is not only causing medication errors and increased illness, it also costs the U.S. economy up to $289 billion every year. To help patients take their medicines correctly, WATCHYOURCARE provides a multilingual platform of personalized (audio) visual information and tools supporting self-management.

Features of WATCHYOURCARE

Turnkey and full coverage solution for providing reliable medical information to patients.

Designed to be fully integrated with other healthcare systems and e-health solutions.

Uses state-of-the-art technology for large-scale video production and personalized distribution.

Information can be made available in almost any language and is tailored by age and gender.

Why are new solutions important

Plain information and ongoing instructions about medicines and diseases are important to ensure that patients know how to use their medicine correctly and are supported to do so during the course of their treatment. Approximately 30-50% of medicines are not taken as prescribed. Nonadherence is estimated to cause approximately 125,000 deaths and cost the U.S. health care system between $100 billion and $289 billion every year.



Nearly 36% of adults in the U.S. have low health literacy skills, which means that these people cannot adequately find, access, understand and/or use health information, leading to medical errors and increased illness. Estimated costs to the U.S. economy are up to $236 billion every year.



Doctors and pharmacies have too little time to inform and educate all patients to the extent that is needed to overcome the above. There are currently no solutions available in the U.S. that simultaneously address needs of patients at risk of non-adherence, as well as the need for efficient and seamless integration into the health care system or existing health care information channels. Through WATCHYOURCARE, healthcare professionals can provide patients with personalized information that is easy-to-access and easy-understand during the course of their treatment.

Successes achieved

WATCHYOURCARE has shown to improve knowledge, understanding, confidence and self-management. In the Netherlands, WATCHYOURCARE has evolved to standard of care within 3 years and is used by 96% of all pharmacies, 75% of the hospitals, leading to more than 10 million distributions and 3.5 million active users annually. All major health insurers incentivize care providers to use WATCHYOURCARE. After patients receive a newly prescribed medicine, pharmacies provide a personalized video about that medicine with QR code or e-mail and start a medicine specific information journey to provide support during the treatment.

In a population of over 30,000 patients, we see an average knowledge improvement of 20% after watching the first video alone, with additional improvements during the course of the information journey. With regard to safety aspects we see up to 50% knowledge improvement, with most pronounced changes in lower educated people.

