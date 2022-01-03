New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY AND PROCEDURE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05178781/?utm_source=GNW





Cosmetic surgery entails a type of plastic surgery that aims to enhance a person’s appearance.Since it emerged from reconstructive surgeries, cosmetic as well as reconstructive procedures have similar techniques.



For instance, in several reconstructive procedures, including suction-assisted lipectomy, liposuction is utilized to eliminate fatty deposits and fatty tumors. However, it has a wider application across cosmetic techniques for removing unwanted fat and streamlining body shape.

The medical tourism industry has continued to experience rapid growth globally.With rising healthcare costs, in addition to long waiting times from strained public health systems across several countries, developing markets are gaining prominence owing to the affordable, safe, high-quality, and swift healthcare system.



Factually, medical tourism was associated with dentistry and cosmetic surgery. However, over the last decade, medical tourism has been allied with a wide spectrum of procedures and surgeries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market growth assessment constitutes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted years on account of the increasing aging population, the rising rates of obesity, a surge in skin-related problems, and the growing incidence of breast cancer.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is fragmented.Moreover, manufacturers strive to elevate their market share through the introduction of new technology-based products and competitive pricing.



As a result, the industrial rivalry among existing players is high.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Merz Pharma, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



