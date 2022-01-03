The global pet grooming market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PET GROOMING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191067/?utm_source=GNW

The grooming measures are dependent on the health, age, and breed of pets.



Regular grooming also keeps pet health and comfort in check.

Biopharmaceutical companies and animal health product manufacturers invest in research and development to create innovative medicines for companion and food-producing animals. The animal health industry collaborates with veterinarians, government agencies, ranchers, and farmers to ensure animal health and food supply.

Also, animal health companies are benefitting from young consumers spending more on their pets.For instance, Merck & Co announced a 26% increase in companion-animal drugs sales in February 2021.



Gen Z consumers are splurging for their pets.This was seen particularly during the pandemic since they engaged more with their animal companions during lockdowns.



As of 2021, the total pet clinic visits are up by 5% and wellness visits by 16%, more than the pre-pandemic levels. This is attributed to increasing curbside veterinary care, wherein doctors send diagnostics and recommendations through emails, resulting in fewer negotiations about cost and treatments.

Moreover, the presence of pet health insurance is helping reduce the cost burden of veterinary services.Such aspects propel the growth of the global pet grooming market.



However, the market growth is hindered by allergy concerns and environmental impact on pets.



The global pet grooming market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the dominating region in the global market in terms of revenue share due to the surging pet adoption.



The competitive rivalry is high, with the market landscape defined by established startups, niche players, and market leaders. Some of the key market players include Earthbath Corp, Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd, Hartz Mountain Corp, Ferolast Company, etc.



