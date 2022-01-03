Global Menstrual Cups Market Share is expected 5.5% CAGR Rise, Will Reach to USD 980.4 Million Globally by 2026 (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “Menstrual Cups Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Material Type (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Gum Rubber (Latex), and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)), and By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Menstrual Cups Market share & size was estimated at approximately USD 720.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 980.4 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.5% between 2021 and 2026.”

The expansion of the Menstrual Cups Market was mostly caused by more people spending money on research and development all over the world. However, the COVID situation and the economic downturn have changed the market statistics for the whole world. This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the menstrual cups market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

What are Menstrual Cups? How big is the Menstrual Cups Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

A menstrual cup refers to a feminine hygiene product, which is inserted into the vagina of a female during menstruation that helps to prevent the menstrual fluid to leak into clothes. In addition, it is a small bell-shaped cup with a stem at its top.

A menstrual cup is generally formed of flexible silicone, which is safe to use as they are a medically graded material and is available in numerous shapes and varies as per the women’s age group. Some menstrual cups are also prepared up of thermoplastic elastomers and latex. Such cups gather the blood flow and do not get involved with the bacterial balance or pH in the vagina.

Industry Major Market Players

Blossom Cup

Fleurcup

Diva International Inc.

Intimina

SckoonCup

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Jaguara s.r.o.

Lunette

VCup

Lena Cup

Saalt LLC

Mooncup Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Sterne (Si-Line)

Anigan

Yuuki Company s.r.o.

The Flex Company

FEMCAP

Irisana S.A

LADYCUP

Ruby Life Ltd.

The Keeper Inc.

FemyCycle

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the menstrual cups market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Menstrual Cups Market forward?

What are the Menstrual Cups Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Menstrual Cups Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Menstrual Cups Market sample report and company profiles?

Global Menstrual Cups Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global menstrual cups market is driven by various factors such as the need for eco-friendly, comfortable, safe, effective, clean, and cost-effective products as an option to pads or tampons. The rising adoption of the reusable menstrual cup along with the mounting awareness for superior female hygiene products is fuelling the global market growth. Other major factors contributing to market development include the growing knowledge among women in relation to the available products used during menstruation, the increasing awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, educational institutes, manufacturers, and menstrual cups with different sizes and shapes.

Also, these cups are available at different prices ranging from low to high and give complete protection from leaks. Furthermore, the menstrual cups hold more blood than tampons and pads, also help in preventing menstrual odor, and are more hygienic in comparison to the tampons and pads. This, in turn, will boost the market growth in the near future.

On the other hand, sometimes the menstrual cups might be messy to use, as well as difficult to insert and remove, and the latex menstrual cups can sometimes cause an allergic reaction, these factors can impede the market growth. Conversely, the rising focus on product innovation for female hygiene products in emergent countries will facilitate open new prospects for the menstrual cup market.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 720.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 980.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Blossom Cup, Fleurcup, Diva International Inc., Intimina, SckoonCup, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Jaguara s.r.o., Lunette, VCup, Lena Cup, Saalt LLC, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Sterne (Si-Line), Anigan, Yuuki Company s.r.o., The Flex Company, FEMCAP, Irisana S.A, LADYCUP, Ruby Life Ltd., The Keeper Inc., and FemyCycle Key Segment By Product Type, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Menstrual Cups Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global menstrual cups market is classified into product type, material type, and distribution channel, and regions.

On the basis of the type of product, the global menstrual cups market is divided into disposable and reusable. Based on the type of material, the global menstrual cups market is divided into natural gum rubber (latex), medical-grade silicones, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE).

In terms of the distribution channel, the global menstrual cups market is bifurcated into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores.

Regional Dominance:

North America is dominating the global menstrual cups market in terms of revenue

The global menstrual cups market is classified into five major regional segments North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global menstrual cups market in terms of revenue and will continue its dominance in the forecast period due to growth factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly female hygiene products and the growing number of women population base in the region.

Additionally, the availability of high disposable income among the women population and the growing awareness related to the advantages of using a menstrual cup is also responsible for the expansion of the regional market.

Besides, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is also expected to be the highest emergent region in the global menstrual cup market as a result of the increasing campaigns that are launching to help the awareness associated with the advantages of using menstrual cups and the rising working women populations in these regions.

Global Menstrual Cups Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Material Type (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Gum Rubber (Latex), and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)), and By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

This report segments the global menstrual cups market as follows:

Global Menstrual Cups Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Disposable

Reusable

Global Menstrual Cups Market: By Material Type Segment Analysis

Medical Grade Silicones

Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Global Menstrual Cups Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online Stores

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the menstrual cups market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the menstrual cups market was valued at around USD 720.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to produce revenue of approximately USD 980.4 Million by 2026.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2020.

