PSYC’s Ongoing Growth and Progress Showcased in Q4 2021 Company Review

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to provide its valued shareholders with an overview of some of the various achievements and strategic decisions made by the Company within the 4th quarter of 2021 and which the Company believes is a valid representation of its ongoing pursuit of reestablishing and strengthening long-term shareholder value.



From October 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, the Company contends that it achieved or completed the following:

Psychedelic Spotlight surpassed and consistently maintained more than half-a-million page view average for the site

surpassed and consistently maintained more than half-a-million page view average for the site PSYC Media Services launched full monetization efforts resulting in nearly $25,000 USD in gross revenue

launched full monetization efforts resulting in nearly $25,000 USD in gross revenue Achieved top rank on Google for “psychedelic news”

Psychedelic Spotlight’s YouTube channel successfully met YouTube’s criteria for monetization capabilities

Psychedelic Spotlight team added Christopher Porszt, an experienced sales executive from Toronto Canada to help maximize sales and monetization efforts throughout 2022

The Company repaid the total outstanding balance of $112,000 USD associated with a convertible promissory note dated November 18, 2020

The above content in not intended as a representation in the purchase or sale of our securities nor is there any assurance that past performance is indicative of future results.

“As much of an uphill battle 2021 was at times, I am truly inspired by the way we closed out the year and believe it demonstrates the dynamic progress we continue to make as a Company,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “In my opinion, a Company’s progress and success can typically be quantified through things like hard numbers, statistics, and decisions that are made. In our case, the healthy growth statistics associated with Psychedelic Spotlight is an excellent representation of PSYC’s continued evolution into what we anticipate to be a future media powerhouse for the medicinal psychedelics industry. Moreover, I believe that some of the decisions we have made over the past several months whether related to the growth of Psychedelic Spotlight, or with addressing existing debt on our books, can be viewed as indicative of the long-term value we remain committed to creating for our loyal shareholders.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

