U.S. Chalk Reel And Line Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Line Structure, By Line Material, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The U.S. chalk reel and line market size are expected to reach USD 36.2 million by 2028. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of construction activities and infrastructural projects in the U.S. is expected to drive the growth of the chalk reel and line market in the country.



Rising urban and rural construction projects and the increasing population in the country are the factors driving the construction industry in the country. Chalk reel And Line equipment are used in a variety of applications in the construction industry, namely marking on concrete, woodworking, tile shaping, and marking on wood for accurate measurements while making furniture.



Marking equipment is widely used in the carpentry and metallurgy industries.Carpentry involves the construction of doors, windows, and furniture, based on standard measurements and customer requirements.



The cutting and shaping of the product play a major role in its quality. Thus, the usage of equipment such as chalk reel And Line is critical for achieving a high level of precision.



The chalk reel and line market in the U.S. are competitive owing to the presence of several multinational companies as well as local players. New product development that involves improving reel handling and grip while measuring and marking the objects is likely to be the key focus area of several players in the market.



• The twisted structure lines segment accounted for the highest market share of 66.2% in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. Excellent properties of the material including high strength, elasticity, and less cost are likely to benefit its demand

• Synthetic was the dominant material segment, accounting for 84.9% by revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of over 3.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the properties such as high moisture absorption capacity and elasticity, of synthetic material

• Retail shops distribution channel is estimated to be the largest segment in terms of revenue accounting for USD 28.6 million in 2020 as it gives customers the independence to choose the best for the use, by practically using them on shops

• The distribution of chalk reels And Line s via e-commerce channels is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 4.2% owing to the presence of various major e-commerce players such as Amazon, Grainger, and Ace Hardware

• Major players are investing in research and development and are focused on introducing new products in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market

