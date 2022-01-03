New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191046/?utm_source=GNW



Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Growth & Trends



The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is expected to reach USD 39.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Rising product demand in end-use industries including hygiene, medical, automotive, agriculture, and furnishing is anticipated to benefit the market growth over the forecast period. High product demand in the hygiene industry for manufacturing sanitary products for babies, women, and adults is likely to drive industry growth. In addition, rising innovation in the production of hygiene products developed to aid in discomfort, contamination, and odor by controlling microbial activity is boosting the product demand in hygiene applications.



The market is experiencing trends, such as slow down of conventional petrochemical growth, private companies expanding their market share, major state-owned enterprises losing their market share, and rising demand from South and East Asia, which have a significant impact on the global market.Prominent players in the market are focusing on enhancements in business by expanding their geographical reach and introducing application-specified products.



Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements are considered by these players to expand their portfolio and business reach, thereby benefiting the market growth over the forecast period.



Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Report Highlights

• The spun-bonded product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• Excellent properties offered by spunbonded nonwoven fabrics coupled with high process efficiency associated with this technology is likely to drive the segment growth

• The medical application segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• The segment growth is credited to the high product demand in applications, such as surgical caps, gowns, masks, drapes, bed linen, gloves, shrouds, underpads, heat packs, ostomy bag liners, and incubator mattress

• Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• The growing demand for durable polypropylene non-woven fabrics in industries, such as construction, agriculture, and automobile, is anticipated to drive the APAC regional market growth

• High production capacities, extensive distribution network, and goodwill in the market are the key factors that offer a competitive advantage for the multinationals in this business

