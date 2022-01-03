Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Partial Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of NMC Health PLC American Depositary Shares – NMHLY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the Central District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed partial class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of NMC Health PLC American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS: NMHLY):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED NMC HEALTH PLC (“NMC”) AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (“ADSs”) BETWEEN MARCH 13, 2016 AND MARCH 10, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. PLEASE REVIEW THE NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION (“NOTICE”) POSTED AT WWW.STRATEGICCLAIMS.NET/NMCHEALTH/ FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS AND INSTRUCTIONS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held in the above-captioned action (the “Action”) on April 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., before the Honorable Consuelo B. Marshall in Courtroom 8B of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, 350 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Settlement Class’s claims against Defendant Prasanth Manghat for $190,000 should be approved as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the Court should permanently bar and enjoin the assertion of any claims against the Released Parties that arise from or relate to the subject matter of the Action; (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Mr. Manghat as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 2, 2021 (“Settlement Stipulation”) filed with the Court; and (5) whether the application by Co-Lead Counsel for attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of reasonable expenses, and compensatory award to Lead Plaintiffs should be approved. At the Court’s discretion, the Final Approval Hearing may be telephonic, in which case call-in details will be displayed by the Claims Administrator at its website: www.strategicclaims.net/nmchealth/.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED NMC ADSs FROM MARCH 13, 2016 TO MARCH 10, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), postmarked or delivered to the Claims Administrator (see address below) no later than March 5, 2022. Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by March 5, 2022, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of the Action. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not request exclusion, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgments, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

A copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement or exclude yourself from the Settlement), a Proof of Claim form, and the Settlement Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) may be obtained online at www.strategicclaims.net/nmchealth/, or by writing to the Claims Administrator at:

NMC Health PLC Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, Pennsylvania 19063

Telephone: 1-866-274-4004

Fax: 1-610-565-7985

info@strategicclaims.net

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Courts, or the Clerks of the Courts. Inquiries may also be made to a representative of Co-Lead Counsel:

Joshua B. Silverman, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

10 S. LaSalle St., Ste. 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

Telephone: (312) 377-1181 Phillip Kim, Esq.

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Ave., 40th Fl.

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 686-1060

Co-Lead Counsel

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS RECEIVED BY THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR NO LATER THAN MARCH 15, 2022, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL MEMBERS OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WHO HAVE NOT REQUESTED EXCLUSION FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY THE JUDGMENTS ENTERED IN THE ACTION EVEN IF THEY DO NOT FILE A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.

IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, AND/OR THE REQUEST BY CO-LEAD COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF EXPENSES. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE SENT TO THE COURT, CO-LEAD COUNSEL, AND COUNSEL FOR THE SETTLING DEFENDANT BY MARCH 15, 2022, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

DATED: DECEMBER 8, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

HONORABLE CONSUELO B. MARSHALL