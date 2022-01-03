ThirdEye Announces Razor MR Glasses, Expands into Consumer Metaverse with New Lightweight Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) solutions, today announces its first consumer mixed reality glasses - the Razor MR Glasses. Adding upon the technology that’s proven to be successful in the enterprise, ThirdEye is expanding its lineup of hardware solutions by introducing a new product directly for consumers.



With the Razor MR Glasses’ lightweight, all day wearable form factor, consumers can experience a total immersive metaverse solution. The applications available on the consumer MR glasses range from gaming and entertainment to telehealth and remote assistance. Game developers are creating multi-player metaverse apps for users wearing Razor MR Glasses, where they can view digital information overlaid onto a cityscape. Users can also watch movies or their favorite TV shows with spatial audio.

Repairs and appointments can be handled via the MR glasses as well. Consumers can use existing ThirdEye software, such as RemoteEye, to get real-time help from maintenance crews for fixing things at home or take an inventory of assets at home for insurance purposes. ThirdEye’s RespondEye platform can also be used to communicate with their doctors or caregivers remotely, allowing the remote doctor to view the patient in real time with AR annotations.

“Through the feedback we’ve received from customers since we launched in 2016, we’ve found there to be a great desire to bring our lightweight solutions and user-friendly applications, like RemoteEye, for home use as well,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. “For the Razor MR Glasses, we wanted to accommodate a variety of needs. For example, these mixed reality glasses are lightweight and myopia friendly, allowing nearsighted users to adjust the Razor MR Glasses from zero to negative five diopters with a single twist of a knob on the side of the glasses. Now, no one will need to attempt stacking multiple eyewear pieces - as is needed with VR solutions, making it extremely comfortable for daily use.”

In addition, the Razor MR Glasses already support many metaverse applications that users can access in ThirdEye’s app store, including RemoteEye for any remote assistance aid and HIPAA-certified RespondEye for telehealth. The Razor MR Glasses feature a refresh rate of 70 Hz and two noise-canceling microphones to prevent lag and enable clear communication. The Razor MR Glasses can connect with most Android and iOS devices, including all phones that support display port (DP) output, laptops and tablets with a USB-C port, and gaming consoles through HDMI adapters.”

Foldable and lightweight at 85 grams, the Razor MR Glasses are comfortable to wear on the go or at home for extended periods of time. The glasses allow users to remain hands-free in a variety of activities, including interacting on their social media, utilizing a multi-purpose assistant, exercising with a personal trainer via a heads-up display coach, and immersing themselves in mixed reality games. The Razor MR Glasses run on the 9.0 Android operating system, boast a 43-degree field of vision (FOV) (equivalent to a 120"-inch display), and have an 8-hour battery life. Additional features for the Razor MR Glasses include voice control and a dual high-definition (HD) directional sound system.

The Razor MR Glasses have already received preorders from leading consumer and telecom companies.

The new Razor MR Glasses are currently in production and will be shipping later this year. Users can pre-order or receive more information at www.thirdeyegen.com or by contacting sales@thirdeyegen.com .

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today provide only hardware (smart glasses) or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end ecosystem for its customer, which makes deployment easier for our partners and end-users. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

Media Contact

Iman Scott

Uproar PR for ThirdEye

marketing@thirdeyegen.com

321.236.0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc12895f-669e-4f67-9f8f-84e0a4edf91f