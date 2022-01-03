Toucan Announces Brand New Security Light Camera with Radar Motion Detection, Expands Product Offering with New Video Conference System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toucan, a leader in indoor and outdoor smart home technology, today announces the Toucan Security Light Camera with radar motion detection, alongside Toucan Connect, a video conference product line with three new products – Toucan Conference System HD, Toucan Conference Speaker and Toucan Stream Webcam.

The company continues to lower the barrier for homeowners’ accessibility to smart home technology with weather resistant, easy-to-install and use options to increase home security. The Toucan Security Light Camera is designed to be sleek and compact with a built-in super bright 1200 lumens security light, accurate radar motion detection, crystal-clear night vision, 1920 x 1080 Full HD video, and 110 dB siren. The security light connects via WiFi and can be powered from any electrical outlet with the capability of 24/7 recording.

Toucan also upgraded its existing Toucan Smart Home product line, including the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell and Toucan Outdoor/Indoor Wireless Security Camera, with a new extra-large built-in 6500 mAh rechargeable battery to improve performance. All Toucan smart home products can be controlled through the Toucan Smart Home app, allowing the user to manage home security from the convenience of their smart phone. This includes instant alerts when motion is detected, customizable motion zones, two-way audio, pre-recorded messages, on-demand video and photo capture, video encryption for privacy, and the ability to activate the siren alarm and/or call for help in case of an emergency. Toucan also offers 24 hours of free “look back” footage, with the option to purchase extended cloud storage starting at $2.99 per month. The paid subscription plans cover multiple cameras at multiple locations.

“We continue to differentiate our smart home security products from the many options on the market by offering advanced, but easy-to-use technology, at an affordable price,” said Mitchell Kuan, VP at Toucan. “That’s why we expanded our smart home technology solutions with the new video conference product line to support everyone now working from home. The home has now become a place to safeguard valuables and stay connected with family, friends and colleagues.”

Toucan designed its new video conference system to be the perfect companion for work-from-home meetings and remote meetings with colleagues, with a plug-and-play interface to get video conferences up and running quickly and effectively. The Toucan Conference System HD includes a conference speaker with four built-in microphones featuring real-time echo cancellation, a removable wide-angle conference camera with an 89° field of view offering a full 1080P HD at 60 frames per second to place anywhere and show everyone, and a 5 Watt speaker for quality sound. The conference system connects via Bluetooth or USB to input additional data. Toucan also offers its Conference Speaker and Stream Webcam as separately sold products for anyone looking to get started with a premium speaker or webcam at an affordable price.

The Toucan Security Light Camera will be available February 2022 for $179. The Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell with new battery is available for $119.99, and the Toucan Outdoor/Indoor Wireless Security Camera with new battery is available for $109.99. The Toucan Smart Home app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Toucan Conference System HD will be available February 2022 for $229, and the Toucan Conference Speaker is $149 and Toucan Stream Webcam is $79 sold separately – both also available February 2022.

To learn more about Toucan and its technology, visit www.toucansolution.com. New products will be on display for demonstrations at CES 2022 at booth 52553 in Sands.

Toucan is a smart home technology brand offering innovative products, security cameras, video doorbells, security light and video conference cameras and speakers. The brand is also a division of VuPoint Solutions, which has specialized in digital imaging and smart home technology for over 20 years. Visit www.toucansolution.com for more information about Toucan and its current product line.

