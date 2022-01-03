NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Conference Call

NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, following the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Thursday, January 27, 2022, to review these results.



The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

On December 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. authorized and approved an amendment to the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the amended stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 2,000,000 of the currently outstanding shares of its common stock with all repurchases under the stock repurchase program to be made by December 31, 2023. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Company cannot predict when or if it will repurchase any shares of common stock as such stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including price and general business and market conditions. Information regarding share repurchases will be available in the Company’s periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required by the applicable rules of the Exchange Act.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service retirement plan administration and recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.