Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2021

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Monday, 27 December 20211,287563.77725,573  
Tuesday, 28 December 2021269574.77154,613  
Wednesday, 29 December 20213,795574.712,181,010  
Thursday, 30 December 20215,027573.252,881,722  
----  
In the period 27/12/2021 - 30/12/202110,378572.655,942,918  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,531,102 treasury shares corresponding to 6.00% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  


Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

