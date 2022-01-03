Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2021

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Monday, 27 December 2021
|1,287
|563.77
|725,573
|Tuesday, 28 December 2021
|269
|574.77
|154,613
|Wednesday, 29 December 2021
|3,795
|574.71
|2,181,010
|Thursday, 30 December 2021
|5,027
|573.25
|2,881,722
|-
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 27/12/2021 - 30/12/2021
|10,378
|572.65
|5,942,918
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,531,102 treasury shares corresponding to 6.00% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
