Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2021

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Monday, 27 December 2021 1,287 563.77 725,573 Tuesday, 28 December 2021 269 574.77 154,613 Wednesday, 29 December 2021 3,795 574.71 2,181,010 Thursday, 30 December 2021 5,027 573.25 2,881,722 - - - - In the period 27/12/2021 - 30/12/2021 10,378 572.65 5,942,918 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,531,102 treasury shares corresponding to 6.00% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.





Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

