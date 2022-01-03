SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATES

Boston, MA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Real Estate Associates. Led by Managing Directors Seth Jernigan and Carey Greene, the Durham-headquartered firm provides commercial brokerage and property management services, as well as residential property management services, in North Carolina’s Triangle region and beyond.

“After 54 years of growth and success as an independent firm,” Jernigan said, “we are excited that joining SVN allows us to maintain local ownership and independence and, at the same time, add the strength and resources of an international brand and network. The [North Carolina] Triangle region is poised for explosive growth over the next decade and we are better positioned than ever to play a leading role in its transformation. The timing of this alignment could not be better.”

On REA’s joining the SVN network, SVN’s President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo commented, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. REA has long been an impactful leader in Durham and the Triangle region and is yet another strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing SVN | Real Estate Associates presence in North Carolina’s Triangle area.”

About SVN | Real Estate Associates:

REA is one of the oldest and most well-respected real estate companies serving North Carolina’s Triangle market. For more information, please visit www.www.svn-rea.com.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all of our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.