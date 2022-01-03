Herd Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in NFT and Token Launchpad Multistarter

Mangalore, India, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Multistarter allows crypto investors to participate in IDOs and earn maximum interest on stables (USDT/USDC/BUSD). By offering up to 20% APY on stables, the Launchpad empowers users to harness top protocols and earn lucrative rewards.

The Venture capital is excited to welcome their new strategic partner and become part of the Multistarter journey. They will offer financial and marketing support to the promising project which helps users create their own tokens and NFT sales in seconds.

Multistarter recently knocked a significant milestone by reaching 3700+ community members. The project also garnered 19000+ whitelist applications on the upcoming presale and raised a 200 BNB private round from some of the heavyweights in the blockchain ecosystem.

The first Multistarter IDO is scheduled for 5th January 2022 with a launch market cap of $90,000 and a hard cap of 100 BNB. The decentralized Launchpad will first roll out on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), followed by launches on Polygon, Avalanche (AVAX), and Fantom.

Herd Ventures is looking forward to collaborating with their new strategic partner to foster a world thriving on the blockchain.

About Herd Ventures

Herd Ventures is a VC that helps bring capital to A-list blockchain companies building the Open Economy. The investment firm strives to automate and make the investment process seamless via its intuitive Contribution dApp that allows for One-Time Registration.

The company leverages a traditional long-term venture approach to provide funding and marketing support to new crypto projects with high growth potential. The Herd network spreads across multiple continents, including Asia, Africa, and Western Europe.

The VC boasts in-house developers, marketers, legal, and designers who add value to projects and provide sustainable returns to investors. The Herd is constantly onboarding the slickest and most creative blockchain projects working to usher in the decentralized revolution.

Follow Herd Ventures on Twitter and Medium to get the latest updates on new developments.

About Multistarter

Multistarter is the best Launchpad for professional developers looking to seamlessly launch a token or NFT sale. The platform thoroughly vets all prospective tokens and NFTs for the Launchpad, guaranteeing that only safe projects make it to the public.

Holders of the $MSTART native token are guaranteed allocation for upcoming projects. The longer users lock their $MSTART in the staking contract, the higher the allocation they are granted.

Staking $MSTART offers holders a constant passive income earning stream. Crypto enthusiasts can also generate returns by farming and holding stables to earn a high APY on their assets.

To connect with the Multistarter community and keep up with the latest developments, check out the resources below:

| Website | Telegram | Twitter |