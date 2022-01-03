Former Hate Group Members Unite Against Hate on January 6th

MCFARLAND, Wis., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and State Justice Department officials along with a former Ku Klux Klan leader, a former White Nationalist, a former Neo-Nazi, and a former Al Qaeda Recruiter, will join United Against Hate for a special event on the anniversary of the January 6th, 2021 coup attempt at the nation's Capital.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will moderate the in-person and online event and is free to the public.

"We are holding this event on January 6th for a reason: all of us can work together to make sure January 6th, 2021 never happens again," said Masood Akhtar, President and Founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement. Masood continued, "Learning from those who were once consumed with racial and cultural hate can teach all of us how to end that hatred."

The keynote features Thomas Brzozowski, Counsel for Domestic Terrorism at the U.S. Department of Justice. Guest speakers include Daryl Johnson, Domestic Terrorism Expert, and Professor Brian Levin, Hate Crimes Expert.

The second panel features four former hate group members:

Derek Barsaleau - a former white nationalist who changed his life after a black, fellow U.S. Army soldier saved his life.

Ryan Lo'Ree - a former Neo-Nazi now working to prevent teens from joining extremist groups and gangs.

TM Garret - a German-born former Neo-Nazi and KKK Leader working with the Jewish and Black Community speaking on college campuses and working to help extremists leave hate groups.

Jesse Morton - a former Al-Qaeda Recruiter working with the NYPD officer who caught and jailed him in 2011 to prevent the spread of extremism.

A student panel from various high schools is also planned where students will share their own experiences and their work to influence their schools and communities.

When: January 6th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CST

Where: McFarland High School Performing Arts Center and ONLINE

Register today and learn more at We Are Many - United Against Hate

About United Against Hate, Inc.

United Against Hate, Inc. is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of common people—urban and rural, spiritual and secular—seeking equal protection for all, united against hate, bigotry and racism. The organization does outreach and intervention in communities to promote understanding, healing, reconciliation and redemption. Instead of simply condemning the latest eruptions of hate-inspired violence, we dig down to the root causes of division, fear and hate. And we advocate policies creating greater economic security, promoting religious tolerance, celebrating differences and honoring America's heritage of openness to foreigners.

