Specification of notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AB “Novaturas” provides specified information on the notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (attached). This report clarifies the initial announcements made on the 6th, 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 20th of December, 2021.

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

