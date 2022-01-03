HERE releases global library of terrestrial lidar data for real-world 3D modeling applications

Laser-based measurement at foundation of “digital twin” technology and high-definition mapping applications.

HERE Lidar Data available for 50+ countries in LAS and LAZ data formats.

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the company’s global library of three-dimensional lidar data (Light Detection and Ranging) is now available on the HERE Platform. HERE Lidar Data captures millions of kilometers of roadways and their surroundings in high-fidelity across more than 50 countries and territories.

Lidar data delivers powerful 3D modeling capabilities that enable “digital twin” representations of reality. HERE Lidar Data enables users to create a “digital twin” representation of reality with the identification, classification and localization of objects within +/- 2 centimeters of relative accuracy within the lidar point clouds.

HERE Lidar Data supports a colorized feature that infuses each point with an RGB value for improved visual contrast of real-world objects within the point cloud.

HERE Lidar Data use case examples across the public and private sectors include:

P ublic sector depart ments and transportation agencies can access highly precise geospatial data for virtualized infrastructure asset management, road network planning, traffic congestion analysis and federal reporting requirements.





can access highly precise geospatial data for virtualized infrastructure asset management, road network planning, traffic congestion analysis and federal reporting requirements. E ngineering, architecture and design firms can receive unparalleled datasets to perform site selection analysis and design impact simulations, with HERE Lidar Data easily integrating with Building Information Modelling (BIM) software.





can receive unparalleled datasets to perform site selection analysis and design impact simulations, with HERE Lidar Data easily integrating with Building Information Modelling (BIM) software. Energy utilities and telecommunications companies can conduct centralized pole/wire inventory management and assessment. Lidar data provides the telecommunications industry with the 3D map data used to optimize 5G network planning and design.



“HERE is excited to offer customers across the public and private sectors simplified access to this powerful data set,” said Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “Users can request HERE Lidar Data as-a-service, or they can access the company’s global library of 3D point clouds via the HERE Platform. Our goal is to help decrease the time and cost associated with commissioning traditional data collection surveys.”

HERE captures the world’s road networks and urban environments from hundreds of data sources, including its fleet of Lidar sensor and 360° camera-equipped vehicles. HERE utilizes the lidar 3D point clouds as a foundational data source for the company’s various 3D and HD map content products.

At CES 2022, HERE will highlight the capabilities of HERE Lidar Data in conjunction with its partner discussion with Bentley Systems. Enterprises and professionals can leverage HERE Lidar Data using Bentley’s Orbit 3DM, a cloud-based visualization software, to design, build and operate infrastructure more efficiently, reducing site visits and data collection time while accelerating project design and construction time.

Media Contact



Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

Jordan.stark@here.com



Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 5153549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.360.here.com.

Attachments