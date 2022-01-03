Greystone Affordable Development and Weaver-Kirkland Development Partner on New Senior Affordable Housing Project in North Carolina

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Affordable Development and Weaver-Kirkland Development, LLC are pleased to announce the financial closing and official groundbreaking for Kirkwood Grove Apartments, a 70-unit affordable senior housing community in Hudson, North Carolina. Kirkwood Grove is the result of a strategic partnership formed by these two industry-leading affordable housing developers, and is the first of several affordable housing developments that are planned in North Carolina by this joint venture over the next couple of years.



Greystone has a long history of successfully partnering and preserving affordable housing communities, having developed some 14,500+ units nationally, including 1,700 units in North Carolina. However, Kirkwood Grove will be Greystone’s first new construction affordable housing development where it will serve as a long-term owner. This joint venture has brought together like-minded partners who share an approach, vision, and commitment to increasing the supply of and access to affordable housing. Building upon this most recent accomplishment, a second collaboration between the two firms, The Havens at Oxford, a 60-unit affordable senior community to be constructed in Oxford, North Carolina is well underway and currently in the predevelopment phase with a closing anticipated in 2022.

All 70-units at Kirkwood Grove will be restricted to and serve residents over 55 years of age with household incomes ranging from 40% to 60% area median income (AMI). The construction is expected to be completed within twelve months.

To fund the $11.3 million development of the project, the partnership was awarded 9% Housing Credits from North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) purchased by Regions Affordable Housing which generated $6.7 million in capital contributions, along with a $2.2 million in USDA Section 538 guaranteed loan from Churchill Stateside Group. Additional funding of $2.1 million has been provided by NCHFA-administered loan programs, including the Workforce Housing Loan Program and Rental Production Program, as well as $300,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds provided by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Unifour Consortium.

“This project is significant for our team as the first that we are developing for our direct ownership,” said Tanya Eastwood, CEO of Greystone Affordable Development. “We are thrilled to partner with Weaver-Kirkland on this project in North Carolina and thank the NCHFA for their support in bringing this much needed housing to the senior population of Hudson.”

“With the 9% tax credits being such a competitive process, we are proud to have received an award for the Kirkwood Grove project,” said Robert Jolly, Executive Vice President, Weaver-Kirkland Development, LLC. “The Greystone team has made the process from preliminary application to closing a smooth one. Weaver-Kirkland is proud to have them as a Partner on this project and look forward to future opportunities together.”

About Greystone Affordable Development

Greystone Affordable Development, an affiliate of Greystone, is a national development and transaction management group that is focused on meeting the challenges associated with the creation, recapitalization, and preservation of affordable housing throughout the U.S. To date, the group has developed approximately 14,500 apartment homes with another 5,800 in various stages of completion in 12 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe, and affordable housing. For more information, visit www.greystoneaffordabledev.com.

About Weaver-Kirkland Development, LLC

Weaver-Kirkland Development, LLC is a for-profit company whose primary purpose is providing safe, decent, and affordable housing for low-income families and the elderly. The company’s focus has been the utilization of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, HOME funding and USDA Rural Development funding. Weaver-Kirkland is very familiar with the funding programs throughout the Southeast, as well as the rules and regulations governing them. Their good rapport and strong working relationships with the agencies involved, on local and state levels, makes them a premier choice for affordable housing development projects in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.

