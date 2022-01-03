Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 3rd January 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 27th DECEMBER 2021 TO 31st DECEMBER 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 27/12/2021 250 9 2 250 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 28/12/2021 - - - - - 29/12/2021 200 9.2 1 840 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 30/12/2021 50 9.2 460 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 31/12/2021 - - - - - Total 500 - 4 550 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



