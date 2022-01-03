Delta Drone strengthens its device dedicated to ISS SPOTTER® solutions, with the arrival of Laurent Rozewicz, Colonel of the French Air Force and Space

French English

With the appointment of Laurent Rozewicz as ISS Spotter® COO, Delta Drone intends to accelerate the deployment of its professional solutions in the security market

The ISS Spotter® solutions are a complete range of security solutions, available in automatic drone, wired drone and now in "mobile trailer" version with Spotterbot®,resulting from the recent acquisition of AB Comtech by Delta Drone. The first installations of these solutions with an international clientele confirm the interest of combining human safety with technological solutions designed for specific security contexts: monitoring of construction sites, industrial sites and large-scale events.

The arrival of Laurent Rozewicz as of January 3, 2022, is fully in line with the Delta Drone Group's strategy to "dronify" the security sector. In his new role, Laurent will be responsible for overseeing the development and operational implementation of all current and planned ISS Spotter® professional solutions to accelerate growth in France and abroad.

With 27 years in the French Air and Space Force, which he left with the rank of colonel, Laurent Rozewicz brings a solid experience in the management of multidisciplinary teams, the management of activities and the control of high-stakes situations.

Laurent has a wealth of experience in the world of defense, in complex and international environments: as an air defense pilot (2000 hours of flight on Mirage 2000-5) at the beginning of his career, then as Head of the activity of fighter squadrons at the Ministry of the Armed Forces, followed by the Management of the equipment budget of the armies at the Ministry of the Armed Forces.



Finally, more recently, Laurent Rozewicz has held the responsibilities of Commander of the Abu Dhabi French Air Base and since 2020 those of Commander of the National Air Operations Center located in Mont-Verdun, in charge of preserving the sovereignty of the airspace and deploying anti-drone protection bubbles during major events on the national territory.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

