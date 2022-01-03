SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aditxt, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (NASDAQ CM: ADTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aditxt’s agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC (“AiPharma”). Under the terms of the agreement, AiPharma’s shareholders will receive a total of 44.7 million shares of Aditxt common stock and $500,000 in cash.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-aditxt-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

