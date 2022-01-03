Wuhan Makes Debut on the List of 'China's Happiest Cities 2021'

WUHAN, China, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, has made its debut as one of China's happiest cities in 2021, together with some other provincial capital cities, prefecture-level and county-level cities, according to an annual survey conducted by Oriental Outlook Weekly Magazine, and the survey results were released in December in Beijing.

The survey evaluation covers employment, residents' income, quality of life, ecological environment, public safety, transportation, education, and medical care, etc. Wuhan joined the fleet of China's happiest cities for the first time in 2021.

Recent years have witnessed various economic indicators of Wuhan on the rise, and the continuous improvement of its ecological environment. More young people and foreigners choose to work and live in Wuhan, also dubbed as "the City of Rivers", which makes the city more attractive.

Wuhan has endured the COVID -19 ordeal, and has recovered like a phoenix after nirvana thanks to a concerted effort by its people. The "city of heroes" has regained its vitality, nurtured a strong sense of happiness, and has been forging ahead to a great place for global citizens.

The 2021 China's Happiest Cities Forum, co-sponsored by "Oriental Outlook Weekly" and the Outlook Think Tank, has been successfully held for 15 consecutive years. This year's survey and selection activities are based on the theme of "A Hundred Years of Prosperity, a Happy City," this annual survey and selection campaign observes the happiness of Chinese cities and introduces the vivid practice of building a city for the people, focusing on making people's lives happy, designing a friendly town for the majority and achieving high-quality city development at the same time.

The survey and election lasted for more than five months. After the strict selection of big data collection, questionnaire survey, material declaration, field research, and expert evaluation, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Chang'sha, Wuhan, Nanjing, Qingdao, Guiyang, Xi'ning, and Harbin were selected as "China's happiest cities 2021".

Contact person: Sasa Guan

Email: tongguan@xinhuanetus.com







This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.