Number of voting rights as of December 31, 2021

| Source: NICOX NICOX

Sophia Antipolis CÃ©dex, FRANCE

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 43,138,185

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On January 3, 2022,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

 As of December 31, 2021
Total number of shares composing the share capital43,138,185
Total number of voting rights43,138,185
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights43,138,185

---------------
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

Attachment


Attachments

31 dec 21 EN