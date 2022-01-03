Verlux, A Cardano Based Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace Begins The Journey Filling 35% Of It’s Pre-Sale Within 24 hours.

Walsall, West Midlands, UK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Verlux team is pleased to update the community about the noticable response to it’s Pre-sale, which has seen 35% of it’s allocated tokens going sold out. While, the team continues to put hard yards towards building the Cross-Chain NFT platform.

The platform aims to enable users Mint, Buy, and Sell their NFTs on its Marketplace. Verlux will have unique system with the Novel Cross-Chain Swap protocol that will enable users to efficiently and seamlessly swap NFTs based on other Blockchains to the Cardano Blockchain while retaining the NFT data authenticity.





Verlux Ecosystem



Verlux is leading a charge to revolutionize the high-cost barrier of the NFT ecosystem and by building on Cardano, NFTs on other Blockchains swapped on their platform to the Cardano Blockchain will utilize the cost effectiveness and security of the Cardano network. Other NFT marketplaces are limited to the networks upon which they are built, a limitation which Verlux seeks to transform into an opportunity.

Its goal is to create a platform where users can Trade their NFTs as well as swap them from other Blockchains to the Cradano Blockchain in an efficient manner with low rates and also get security features of Cardano’s blockchain.

Verlux Unique Features

Verlux is incorporating a staking feature where you can stake $VLX tokens to farm special edition and 100% exclusive NFTs which can only be gotten through the NFT Farming.

Verlux will be creating a Decentralized entry-for-all NFT Marketplace with zero entry barrier, only thing needed will be to connect a compatible Cardano web-based wallet like Nami & Gero wallet, click on Mint NFT and users will see a simple form to list their NFT.

One of the core features of Verlux will be the low transaction fees both in service fees and gas fees.

$VLX Token

$VLX is the utility token used to power the Verlux Ecosystem. $VLX will serve as a community governance system for holders of the token on proposed features and developments to be implemented on the platform. Additionally, its utility will range from NFT swap fees, facilitate NFT transaction, Featured NFT listing, NFT farming and more.

With its carefully crafted tokenomics, it eliminates potential whale manipulation by ensuring that no address will have more than 4% of the entire supply of $VLX tokens

$VLX Pre-Sale is Live

$VLX has total supply of 1 billion tokens. The Pre-Sale is Live now with only 20% of the total supply made available for purchase by visiting the $VLX token Sale Page.

1 VLX token will be sold at 0.0020 ADA, where the minimum buy is 200 ADA while the maximum buy is 10,000 ADA. Instructions on how to buy can be found on the Sale Page.

About Verlux

Verlux aims to be the biggest NFT Marketplace as they are on mission to bring constant innovation and create solutions necessary to tap into the limitless potential of the NFT ecosystem. Verlux believes the NFT ecosystem is still in its early stages and have the right team to ensure we improve its scalability.

The Verlux platform is set to release its Demo NFT Marketplace in the next days which will give an interactive feeling of what its fully launched Marketplace will look like.

Verlux projects to launch its fully functional Cross-Chain NFT platform on the Cardano blockchain by Q1 2022.

