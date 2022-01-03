O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time



Conference Call Date – Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results as Wednesday, February 9, 2022, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6397 and the conference call identification number is 50259150. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through February 9, 2023.