Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; January 4, 2022 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) – In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, this document discloses the data of the transactions made in Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

The company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons have given Genmab A/S power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Genmab shares by the company’s managerial employees and their closely associated persons.

This company announcement includes the partial vesting and net settlement of the restricted stock units granted to Jan van de Winkel and Judith Klimovsky on December 10, 2018. The remaining part of these two grants is subject to an additional vesting criteria and will vest upon confirmation thereof.

