Introducing ONUS Launcher – Launchpad Investment Fund for Blockchain Projects

Singapore., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onus Technologies Pte. Ltd. On December 22, 2021, ONUS officially initiated the ONUS Launcher – a venture capital fund with 20 million USD for investing in blockchain startups.



ONUS Launcher is operated by the ONUS team with the goal of supporting startup projects, especially startups in the field of Crypto, Blockchain in Vietnam and throughout the world. ONUS Launcher will invest and directly assist businesses at all stages of development, including Angel Round, Seed Round, Private Sales, Series A, Series B.

With a community of nearly 2 million users, when accompanied by ONUS, startups will receive more specific support than just sources of capital. Consists of:

Fundraising via IDO/Launchpad and Listing on ONUS.

Connecting with investment funds and ONUS partners.

Tokenomics advice.

Marketing and communication strategies consulting.

Community-building support.

Technology assistance.

Heroes-TD (HTD), Thetan Arena (THG), RICE Wallet (RICE), and Attlas Exchange (ATS) are some of the outstanding projects that receive direct backing from ONUS Launcher.



Details and register to receive support from ONUS Launcher Investment Fund at: https://goonus .io/en/onus-launcher/

About ONUS

ONUS is a cryptocurrency investment application, first launched on March 23, 2020, on both Android & iOS. After 20 months of deployment and improvement, ONUS is now one of the most used digital assets investment applications in Vietnam, with more than 2 million installs and a complete ecosystem of investment products.

In addition to a large network of partners and investment funds, ONUS has accumulated a significant amount of experience in the blockchain business. ONUS information can be found at: https://goo n us.io/en

Contact information: support@goonus.io

Attachment