Inbank Issued 6 Million Euros Worth of New Shares

AS Inbank issued 266 667 new shares through direct offering to existing shareholders and new investors. Subscription period ended on 30 December 2021 and the Supervisory Board of Inbank decided to issue a total of 6 million euros worth of new shares to 45 investors.

The price of one offered share was 22.50 euros, of which 0.10 euros was the nominal value and 22.40 euros the share premium. As a result of the issue of new shares, Inbank's share capital after the registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register will be 996,719.70 euros and the total number of shares after the issue is 9,967,197. The market value of Inbank's equity after issuing the new shares is 224 million euros.

According to Priit Põldoja, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Inbank, the purpose of the issue was to strengthen and diversify the capital structure in order to support international growth.



Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

