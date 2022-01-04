01/2022・Trifork Holding AG - Financial Calendar 2022

| Source: Trifork Holding AG Trifork Holding AG

Schindellegi, SWITZERLAND

Company announcement no. 01/2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 4 January 2022

Trifork Holding AG plans to publish its financial reports and hold the annual general meeting on the following dates:

Annual report 202116 March 2022
Annual General Meeting 202220 April 2022
Q1 2022 report4 May 2022
Q2 / Half year 2022 report18 August 2022
Q3 2022 report2 November 2022

                
For further information, please contact:
Dan Dysli, Group IR, ddy@trifork.com, phone +41 79 421 6299

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 57 business units, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 255,000 subscribers and more than 27 million views on YouTube.


