Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Director and Officer Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

| Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Director and Officer Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

04 January 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that directors and officers have purchased an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in Falcon.

Details of the respective purchases are included in the table below:

NameNumber of
Common Shares purchased 		Total number of Common Shares
held after purchase		Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase

Joe Nally – Non - Executive Chairman500,000500,0000.05%
Philip O’Quigley – Chief Executive Officer500,0003,513,6960.36%
Anne Flynn – Chief Financial Officer200,000200,0000.02%
Daryl Gilbert - Non - Executive Director200,000200,0000.02%
Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director200,000670,0000.07%


Ends.


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee+44 131 220 9771
  
Camarco 
James Crothers / Rebecca Waterworth / Billy Clegg+44 (0)20 3781 8331


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJohn Joseph Nally
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusNon - Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common shares in the Company

AIM: FOG TSXV: FO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares in the Company
c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP£0.078Purchase an aggregate of 254,809 common shares in the Company on 30 December 2021
GBP£0.08Purchase an aggregate of 245,191 common shares in the Company on 31 December 2021
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


500,000 common shares
GBP£39,490.38

e)Date of the transaction30 December 2021, 31 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionAIM


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePhilip O’Quigley
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusCEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common shares in the Company

AIM: FOG TSXV: FO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares in the Company
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP£0.08Purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the Company
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

500,000 common shares
GBP£40,000
e)Date of the transaction29 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionAIM


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGregory Smith
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusNon - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common shares in the Company

AIM: FOG TSXV: FO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares in the Company
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
CAD$0.13Purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the Company
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

200,000 common shares
CAD$26,000
e)Date of the transaction30 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionTSXV


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameDaryl Gilbert
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusNon - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common shares in the Company

AIM: FOG TSXV: FO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares in the Company
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
CAD$0.135Purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the Company
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

200,000 common shares
CAD$27,000
e)Date of the transaction31 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionTSXV


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnne Flynn
2Reason for notification 
a)Position/StatusCFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
b)LEI213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common shares in the Company

AIM: FOG TSXV: FO
b)Nature of the transaction 
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
CAD$0.13Purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the Company
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

200,000 common shares
CAD$26,000
e)Date of the transaction31 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionTSXV