4 January 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

COMPANY SECRETARY CHANGE AND CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Northern 2 VCT PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Graham Venables, as company secretary with effect from 1 January 2022 following the retirement of Mr James Bryce.

Mr Venables is a qualified chartered company secretary and qualified Chartered accountant with extensive corporate and governance experience, most recently as a company secretary at Octopus Investments Limited.

The registered office of the Company has also changed with immediate effect, to Forward House, 17 High Street, Henley-in-Arden, B95 5AA.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 2223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

