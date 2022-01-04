Calibre Scientific Acquires AmpliTech, a French Distributor of Reagents and Instruments Specializing in Molecular Pathology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Genetics

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of AmpliTech, a distributor of reagents and instruments to research and diagnostic laboratories with headquarters in Compiègne, France. AmpliTech further enhances Calibre Scientific’s growing distribution platform in Europe.



Founded in 1996, AmpliTech specializes in molecular pathology, cytogenetics, and molecular genetics (prenatal, postnatal, and oncology). The Company has established exclusive partnerships with leading international manufacturers of high-end in vitro diagnostics and research use only products. AmpliTech’s customer base includes universities, hospitals, and large public and private labs in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds another valuable brand to its European distribution division. “AmpliTech has a long history of providing premium products to its customer base in France and abroad,” said Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific. “We see various opportunities to bolster AmpliTech’s dominance in its space: by adding key new supplier relationships we will enhance the scope of their product offering, making AmpliTech the one-stop shop for all its customers’ needs.”

“I am very excited about the future of AmpliTech as part of Calibre Scientific,” said Susane Darchis, President and Owner of AmpliTech. “Over the last few years, I’ve evaluated several strategic alternatives for the business, but Calibre Scientific has always been at the top of my list. Their professional approach to the sales process along with their stellar reputation and global scale convinced me that this was the best long-term home for my employees, suppliers, and customers.”



About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of twenty-four life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.