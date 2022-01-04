AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2021 and the fourth quarter of the year

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In December 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 358 989 passengers, which is an 153.2% increase compared to December 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 20.8% to 31 862 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 35.5% to 57 001 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 122 892 passengers, which is an 142.6% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 24.0% to 101 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 27.5% to 171 037 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2021 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

 December 2021December 2020ChangeQ4 2021Q4 2020Change
Passengers358 989141 771153.2%1 122 892462 859142.6%
Finland - Sweden120 80230 239299.5%430 943112 481283.1%
Estonia - Finland195 165107 59181.4%577 653338 05770.9%
Estonia - Sweden43 0223 1701 257.2%114 29610 3051 009.1%
Latvia - Sweden0771-100.0%02 016-100.0%
       
Cargo Units31 86226 37920.8%101 48681 86124.0%
Finland - Sweden6 3174 68434.9%19 72614 67234.4%
Estonia - Finland21 18418 46314.7%66 72855 77519.6%
Estonia - Sweden4 3613 08441.4%15 03210 67540.8%
Latvia - Sweden0148-100.0%0739-100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles57 00142 05935.5%171 037134 19627.5%
Finland - Sweden6 6744 78039.6%18 87915 73920.0%
Estonia - Finland47 59136 78729.4%144 778117 10223.6%
Estonia - Sweden2 736252985.7%7 380763867.2%
Latvia - Sweden0240-100.0%0592-100.0%
       

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the fourth quarter of the year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, in the fourth quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October to mid-November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the fourth quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 9 days in December.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the fourth quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. During the quarter, cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy did not operate on the route for 8 days and 5 days, respectively, due to scheduled maintenance works.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the fourth quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

 

