AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2021 and the fourth quarter of the year

In December 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 358 989 passengers, which is an 153.2% increase compared to December 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 20.8% to 31 862 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 35.5% to 57 001 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 122 892 passengers, which is an 142.6% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 24.0% to 101 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 27.5% to 171 037 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2021 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

December 2021 December 2020 Change Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change Passengers 358 989 141 771 153.2% 1 122 892 462 859 142.6% Finland - Sweden 120 802 30 239 299.5% 430 943 112 481 283.1% Estonia - Finland 195 165 107 591 81.4% 577 653 338 057 70.9% Estonia - Sweden 43 022 3 170 1 257.2% 114 296 10 305 1 009.1% Latvia - Sweden 0 771 -100.0% 0 2 016 -100.0% Cargo Units 31 862 26 379 20.8% 101 486 81 861 24.0% Finland - Sweden 6 317 4 684 34.9% 19 726 14 672 34.4% Estonia - Finland 21 184 18 463 14.7% 66 728 55 775 19.6% Estonia - Sweden 4 361 3 084 41.4% 15 032 10 675 40.8% Latvia - Sweden 0 148 -100.0% 0 739 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 57 001 42 059 35.5% 171 037 134 196 27.5% Finland - Sweden 6 674 4 780 39.6% 18 879 15 739 20.0% Estonia - Finland 47 591 36 787 29.4% 144 778 117 102 23.6% Estonia - Sweden 2 736 252 985.7% 7 380 763 867.2% Latvia - Sweden 0 240 -100.0% 0 592 -100.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the fourth quarter of the year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, in the fourth quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October to mid-November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the fourth quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 9 days in December.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the fourth quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. During the quarter, cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy did not operate on the route for 8 days and 5 days, respectively, due to scheduled maintenance works.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

In the fourth quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.







