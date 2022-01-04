Sogeclair:Yearly statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac Cedex, FRANCE


Blagnac, France, January 04th 2022-8.50 am

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1 864
  • Cash balance: €32,903.49

During the 2nd half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE11,645 equities€258,989.84379 transactions
SALE10,889 equities€242,603.51326 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,108
  • Cash balance: €49,289.82

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE

 PurchaseSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL37911,645258,989.8432610,889242,603.51
01/07/202151062,363.83501125
02/07/20213601,333110224
05/07/202151022,259.2237827.6
06/07/2021125557.5000
07/07/2021123587,876.79948610,907.59
08/07/202181132,540.19342987
09/07/202151212,710.4000
12/07/202191974,318.59000
13/07/20212621,338000
14/07/20213501,07115108
15/07/20214601,282000
16/07/20211473815,207.23000
19/07/2021101653,205.6000
20/07/2021000000
21/07/2021112226.841112,120.66
22/07/20210001685917,021.17
23/07/202114080073487,261.19
26/07/2021240844427582.6
27/07/202151362,846.6000
28/07/202100063327,123.29
29/07/20211721,576.832705,957.01
30/07/202182044,546.2000
02/08/2021102986,515.294621,378.2
03/08/202181292,800000
04/08/2021439846.2310220
05/08/20212751,6063591,280.2
06/08/202121032,203.93511,101.8
09/08/20213701,513.5000
10/08/20215671,436.92681,458.3
11/08/202100031322,844.4
12/08/2021418390.6122479.6
13/08/20212501,09032325,080.8
16/08/202102043607154
17/08/2021122479.615110
18/08/2021114305.21121.9
19/08/202143357,218.2122314,854
20/08/2021000213279.5
23/08/202100091793,864.11
24/08/20211501,09015109.5
25/08/2021000122481.8
26/08/202121393,034.2000
27/08/2021000000
30/08/20214861,866.4000
31/08/2021000000
01/09/20213701,515.6322484
02/09/20210942,018.60501,085
03/09/20213701,51411002,190
06/09/202131332,859.52501,090
07/09/20210501,070048510,697.98
08/09/20214501,1121501,120
09/09/202181964,275.632976,555
10/09/20213661,478.41601,350
13/09/202151743,879.371643,733
14/09/202151262,908.11000
15/09/202171182,675.3110230
16/09/202172605,782.5000
17/09/20211429242481,060.8
20/09/20214501,100226572.1
21/09/2021540868000
22/09/20211601,296310216
23/09/20214721,5533471,029.3
24/09/2021000122479.6
27/09/2021224520.81121.9
28/09/20212501,08428176
29/09/2021441895.753347,398.3
30/09/20211122,22501,120
01/10/202173066,560.21110222
04/10/202111002,160104219,132
05/10/20212801,7653651,450
06/10/202100031413,167
07/10/2021425561.5141930.7
08/10/20211449901451,012.5
11/10/202184509,919.89130663
12/10/20210501,100000
13/10/202100042004,435
14/10/2021110220220440,5
15/10/20210003761,692.2
18/10/202100031042,345
19/10/20213902,018324543,6
20/10/202119203,471302,978.5
21/10/202132465,638.395451,047.5
22/10/20210003501,150
25/10/202131072,453.64872,018.4
26/10/2021110232310233
27/10/2021000115351
28/10/20210000751,747.5
29/10/2021052211,888.39016367.1
01/11/2021000131302956,01
02/11/202141874,248.992475,684.8
03/11/202172174,957.4141964,517.8
04/11/202161252,872.63521,203.4
05/11/202161934,461.6120464
08/11/20212561,286.82441,016.4
09/11/202123580537161.7
10/11/20218671,527.71246
11/11/202105114.5011253
12/11/2021215343.591503,451.1
15/11/2021000000
16/11/202151663,798.42501,150
17/11/20214461,048.62651,495
18/11/202141854,228.013851,955
19/11/202101503,397.0102225,106
22/11/20211122761551,265
23/11/20211353111,808.01532723.3
24/11/20213701,506210218
25/11/20210004861,845.4
26/11/202141102,336133918,578.11
29/11/202100051583,603.1
30/11/2021340921,5000
01/12/2021212277.252445,690.3
02/12/20212501,1692691,614.6
03/12/202133070253317,842.28
06/12/20211501,18051052,506
07/12/202121002,4006601,454
08/12/2021216388.842756,718
09/12/202121664,12063448,546.61
10/12/20213601,4841501,245
13/12/202162355,728.991411,000.4
14/12/20213431,046.4000
15/12/2021133207,640.42112286.8
16/12/2021000213310.7
17/12/20210601,428000
20/12/2021000000
21/12/202101002,3800123.9
22/12/202121002,3801491,171.1
23/12/2021110239000
24/12/20211123.8000
27/12/20212501,1903701,680
28/12/20210001124
29/12/2021151194862,058
30/12/2021015357000
31/12/2021000110240

Attachment


