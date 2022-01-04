Sogeclair:Yearly statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Gilbert Dupont

English French





Blagnac, France, January 04th 2022-8.50 am

Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 864

Cash balance: €32,903.49

During the 2nd half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 11,645 equities €258,989.84 379 transactions SALE 10,889 equities €242,603.51 326 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,108

Cash balance: €49,289.82

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President and CEO

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE

Purchase Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 379 11,645 258,989.84 326 10,889 242,603.51 01/07/2021 5 106 2,363.8 3 50 1125 02/07/2021 3 60 1,333 1 10 224 05/07/2021 5 102 2,259.2 2 37 827.6 06/07/2021 1 25 557.5 0 0 0 07/07/2021 12 358 7,876.79 9 486 10,907.59 08/07/2021 8 113 2,540.19 3 42 987 09/07/2021 5 121 2,710.4 0 0 0 12/07/2021 9 197 4,318.59 0 0 0 13/07/2021 2 62 1,338 0 0 0 14/07/2021 3 50 1,071 1 5 108 15/07/2021 4 60 1,282 0 0 0 16/07/2021 14 738 15,207.23 0 0 0 19/07/2021 10 165 3,205.6 0 0 0 20/07/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/07/2021 1 12 226.8 4 111 2,120.66 22/07/2021 0 0 0 16 859 17,021.17 23/07/2021 1 40 800 7 348 7,261.19 26/07/2021 2 40 844 4 27 582.6 27/07/2021 5 136 2,846.6 0 0 0 28/07/2021 0 0 0 6 332 7,123.29 29/07/2021 1 72 1,576.8 3 270 5,957.01 30/07/2021 8 204 4,546.2 0 0 0 02/08/2021 10 298 6,515.29 4 62 1,378.2 03/08/2021 8 129 2,800 0 0 0 04/08/2021 4 39 846.2 3 10 220 05/08/2021 2 75 1,606 3 59 1,280.2 06/08/2021 2 103 2,203.9 3 51 1,101.8 09/08/2021 3 70 1,513.5 0 0 0 10/08/2021 5 67 1,436.9 2 68 1,458.3 11/08/2021 0 0 0 3 132 2,844.4 12/08/2021 4 18 390.6 1 22 479.6 13/08/2021 2 50 1,090 3 232 5,080.8 16/08/2021 0 20 436 0 7 154 17/08/2021 1 22 479.6 1 5 110 18/08/2021 1 14 305.2 1 1 21.9 19/08/2021 4 335 7,218.21 2 231 4,854 20/08/2021 0 0 0 2 13 279.5 23/08/2021 0 0 0 9 179 3,864.11 24/08/2021 1 50 1,090 1 5 109.5 25/08/2021 0 0 0 1 22 481.8 26/08/2021 2 139 3,034.2 0 0 0 27/08/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/08/2021 4 86 1,866.4 0 0 0 31/08/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/09/2021 3 70 1,515.6 3 22 484 02/09/2021 0 94 2,018.6 0 50 1,085 03/09/2021 3 70 1,514 1 100 2,190 06/09/2021 3 133 2,859.5 2 50 1,090 07/09/2021 0 50 1,070 0 485 10,697.98 08/09/2021 4 50 1,112 1 50 1,120 09/09/2021 8 196 4,275.6 3 297 6,555 10/09/2021 3 66 1,478.4 1 60 1,350 13/09/2021 5 174 3,879.3 7 164 3,733 14/09/2021 5 126 2,908.11 0 0 0 15/09/2021 7 118 2,675.3 1 10 230 16/09/2021 7 260 5,782.5 0 0 0 17/09/2021 1 42 924 2 48 1,060.8 20/09/2021 4 50 1,100 2 26 572.1 21/09/2021 5 40 868 0 0 0 22/09/2021 1 60 1,296 3 10 216 23/09/2021 4 72 1,553 3 47 1,029.3 24/09/2021 0 0 0 1 22 479.6 27/09/2021 2 24 520.8 1 1 21.9 28/09/2021 2 50 1,084 2 8 176 29/09/2021 4 41 895.7 5 334 7,398.3 30/09/2021 1 1 22,2 2 50 1,120 01/10/2021 7 306 6,560.21 1 10 222 04/10/2021 1 100 2,160 10 421 9,132 05/10/2021 2 80 1,765 3 65 1,450 06/10/2021 0 0 0 3 141 3,167 07/10/2021 4 25 561.5 1 41 930.7 08/10/2021 1 44 990 1 45 1,012.5 11/10/2021 8 450 9,919.89 1 30 663 12/10/2021 0 50 1,100 0 0 0 13/10/2021 0 0 0 4 200 4,435 14/10/2021 1 10 220 2 20 440,5 15/10/2021 0 0 0 3 76 1,692.2 18/10/2021 0 0 0 3 104 2,345 19/10/2021 3 90 2,018 3 24 543,6 20/10/2021 1 9 203,4 7 130 2,978.5 21/10/2021 3 246 5,638.39 5 45 1,047.5 22/10/2021 0 0 0 3 50 1,150 25/10/2021 3 107 2,453.6 4 87 2,018.4 26/10/2021 1 10 232 3 10 233 27/10/2021 0 0 0 1 15 351 28/10/2021 0 0 0 0 75 1,747.5 29/10/2021 0 522 11,888.39 0 16 367.1 01/11/2021 0 0 0 13 130 2956,01 02/11/2021 4 187 4,248.9 9 247 5,684.8 03/11/2021 7 217 4,957.41 4 196 4,517.8 04/11/2021 6 125 2,872.6 3 52 1,203.4 05/11/2021 6 193 4,461.6 1 20 464 08/11/2021 2 56 1,286.8 2 44 1,016.4 09/11/2021 2 35 805 3 7 161.7 10/11/2021 8 67 1,527.7 1 2 46 11/11/2021 0 5 114.5 0 11 253 12/11/2021 2 15 343.5 9 150 3,451.1 15/11/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/11/2021 5 166 3,798.4 2 50 1,150 17/11/2021 4 46 1,048.6 2 65 1,495 18/11/2021 4 185 4,228.01 3 85 1,955 19/11/2021 0 150 3,397.01 0 222 5,106 22/11/2021 1 12 276 1 55 1,265 23/11/2021 13 531 11,808.01 5 32 723.3 24/11/2021 3 70 1,506 2 10 218 25/11/2021 0 0 0 4 86 1,845.4 26/11/2021 4 110 2,336 13 391 8,578.11 29/11/2021 0 0 0 5 158 3,603.1 30/11/2021 3 40 921,5 0 0 0 01/12/2021 2 12 277.2 5 244 5,690.3 02/12/2021 2 50 1,169 2 69 1,614.6 03/12/2021 3 30 702 5 331 7,842.28 06/12/2021 1 50 1,180 5 105 2,506 07/12/2021 2 100 2,400 6 60 1,454 08/12/2021 2 16 388.8 4 275 6,718 09/12/2021 2 166 4,120 6 344 8,546.61 10/12/2021 3 60 1,484 1 50 1,245 13/12/2021 6 235 5,728.99 1 41 1,000.4 14/12/2021 3 43 1,046.4 0 0 0 15/12/2021 13 320 7,640.42 1 12 286.8 16/12/2021 0 0 0 2 13 310.7 17/12/2021 0 60 1,428 0 0 0 20/12/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/12/2021 0 100 2,380 0 1 23.9 22/12/2021 2 100 2,380 1 49 1,171.1 23/12/2021 1 10 239 0 0 0 24/12/2021 1 1 23.8 0 0 0 27/12/2021 2 50 1,190 3 70 1,680 28/12/2021 0 0 0 1 1 24 29/12/2021 1 5 119 4 86 2,058 30/12/2021 0 15 357 0 0 0 31/12/2021 0 0 0 1 10 240

Attachment