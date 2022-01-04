Monnfts To Bring the Real World On-Chain: Launching New Features Soon on Binance Smart Chain

Lam Dong, Vietnam, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monnfts is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform that utilizes the MONNFTS token (MON) to empower users who actively interact with the protocol will be launching new features soon. A sneak preview of the new features will be presented in early January 2022.

Users on the Monnfts platform can easily create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for unique digital items like artworks. The platform offers users a fully-featured marketplace that is filtered and sorted using different categories to create a smooth and easy user experience. Anyone can create and post NFTs on the Monnfts marketplace. The MON token is a fundamental pillar of the platform as it is used as the default currency to buy/sell NFTs and for participating in the governance of the protocol.

Monnfts helps creators mint and auction their digital artworks as NFTs on the BSC blockchain. As collectors bid, they fuel a new system of value for online expression. At Monnfts.com, the mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. The key features of Monnfts include the following:

Visual Art: Upload and sell your visual artworks as NFTs with its simple drag-and-drop solutions. Their easy-to-use marketplace operates with very low transaction fees.

Best way to organize music: On the platform, there is a whole section dedicated to musicians and audio heads. Monnfts will implement unique features geared towards musicians and the music industry.

Authentic: Every digital creation on their NFTs Marketplace is digitally signed by the creator and permanently recorded and verified through the blockchain.

Unique: Every digital creation is issued as a unique digital edition. Using blockchain technology, a creator can ensure that only a limited number of authentic editions can ever be owned, ensuring the scarcity and uniqueness of the digital creation.

Ownable: Purchasing a unique digital creation means you’re given full ownership over the creation, which is then transferred and stored in your digital wallet for safe-keeping.

The Monnfts team is founded by a passionate group of veteran technologists and creators who’ve seen first-hand the inequality in the immense value created by digital creators, and what they make. Their goal is to change that.

“Dung Le and I founded MonNFTs as an open, decentralized marketplace for all sorts of digital items — from game items to digital collectibles to digital art. We allow users to buy and sell any non-fungible asset on MON Token (BSC) that complies with open standards (BEP-20 for now). For game developers, we currently provide an open storefront creation process, where developers can immediately get a customizable marketplace for their items without having to worry about building any of the auctioning infrastructure themselves.” Henry Tran, Founder of Monnfts said.

The highlight of Monnfts is it’s role as an all-in-one suite for NFT, Marketing and DeFi. Monnfts has a ton of features, including:

• NFT Marketplace: A marketplace for artist’s NFT products.

• CryptoPop: 200 unique collectible characters stored on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with certified proof of ownership. They’re fun, small, 24×24 pixel art characters that are algorithmically generated and tokenized.

• M2C: Affiliate network which operates under the CPA and CPO models.

• Trade: Provide exchange-trading features and Liquidity—similar to Uniswap.

• Earning: Provide liquidity to AMM DEX for receiving your rewards.

• Launchpad: This is a feature of launching tokens similar to Launchpad in the Binance ecosystem.

Every digital creation available through Monnfts is an authentic and truly unique digital creation, signed and issued by the creator — made possible by blockchain technology. Even if the digital creation is copied, it won’t be the authentic and originally signed version.

More information about the launch will be found at its official website, www.monnfts.com.

About Monnfts

Monnfts is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform that utilizes the MONNFTS token (MON) to empower users who actively interact with the protocol.

Website: https://monnfts.com/