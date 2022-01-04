New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Hospitals: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193991/?utm_source=GNW





Based on application, smart hospitals are divided into remote medicine management, medical connected imaging, electronic health records and clinical workflows, and others. By connectivity, the market is segmented between wired and wireless.



By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The internet of Things (IoT) has changed the modern world.Devices are becoming autonomous and interconnected.



When this technology is used in the healthcare industry, it adds a remarkable upgrade in terms of quality of patient life.These interconnected devices for transferring clinical information through various network offer increased patient safety and efficiency.



A smart hospital is a hospital where the whole healthcare organization is connected for various clinical and administrative data transfer processes that is completed seamlessly. People as well as the devices and environment in smart hospitals are interconnected in real time. Data generated from various sources are seamlessly

transferred to a particular person in order to improve the quality of life and patient care.



The six main objectives of smart hospitals include -

- Improved diagnostics and surgical ability.

- Seamless patient flow.

- Remote medical care.

- Enhanced patient safety.

- Cyber resilience.

- Trustworthiness.



Market Size and Evolution



The global smart hospitalsmarket was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026.



The United States led the market for smart hospitalswith around REDACTED in sales in 2020. The U.S. market for smart hospitals is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific region generated nearly REDACTED in sales in 2020 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR REDACTED during the forecast period. The Rest of the World market segment revenue in 2020 was REDACTED and will grow slowly in the coming years. The European market for smart hospitals was worth REDACTED in 2020 and will reach REDACTED in 2026. It is forecast to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2026.



Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Growing affluence in these countries brings change in lifestyles, resulting in increased incidence of chronic diseases and growing adoption rates of various advanced technologies.Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines and technologically advanced devices drives growth in the smart hospitals market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.

