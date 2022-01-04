New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants/Joining and Fastening" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724851/?utm_source=GNW





- 353 data tables and 68 additional tables

- An up-to-date analysis of the global markets for adhesives and sealants within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of emerging market potential of various types of adhesives and sealants, and identification of product opportunities from the viewpoint of the company’s strengths

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product, technology, type, chemistry, application, and geographic region

- Coverage of history, benefits, concepts and importance of the adhesives and sealants industry; price analysis; and information on various regulations and standards for these products

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Description of product lifestyle and technology life cycle (TLC) of various types of adhesives and sealants, and methods employed by various manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance

- Discussion on environmental impact of utilization of various types of adhesives and sealants

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Insight into the company competitive landscape of leading global manufacturers, their R&D activities, product innovations, and recent market developments

- Comprehensive company profiles of the market leading players, including Dow Inc., Bostik – An Arkema Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Co., and SIKA AG



Summary:

The adhesives and sealants industry is made up of two chemically similar but functionally different groups of formulated products, adhesives and sealants.Adhesive products are used to create a bond between two different or similar materials.



Sealants are used to create an impenetrable barrier to gas or moisture. Adhesives and sealants are made from precise blends of petroleum-derived plastic resins, synthetic rubber elastomers, and agents or additives used to enhance certain characteristics.



The adhesives and sealants industry consists primarily of manufacturers of industrial and household adhesives, glues, caulking compounds, sealants, and linoleum, tile, and rubber cements from vegetable, animal, or synthetic plastics materials, purchased or produced within the same company.



The global adhesive and sealants market will see growth in the paper and packaging, medical and hygiene, and consumer sectors from 2021 through 2026. Many factors will contribute to this expansion, including the growing global population, technological developments and an overall increase in purchasing power.



This is notably true in Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to be the fastest growing region for adhesives and sealants during the forecast period.The current worldwide health crisis has resulted in a surge in demand for medical and hygiene products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, masks, ventilators, personal hygiene products, and paper products.



The key growth generators will be China, India and Japan. With the growing demand for medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) from the healthcare business, India and China are projected to see strong demand for adhesives in the coming years.



Increased demand for adhesives and sealant is also driven by the emergence of new market applications that have resulted from evolving and improving assembly processes.Growth opportunities have been brought about by a shift from major forms of industrial joining such as welding and mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding in major industries such as automobiles.



Similarly, miniaturization of components in the electronics industries has enabled the use of adhesives to replace soldering and brazing in these industries. Nano-engineered adhesives and sealants that combine superior mechanical properties with wear resistance and dimensional stability is increasing the demand for adhesives in various industries.



One of the factors that inhibits the growth of the adhesives and sealants industry is an increase in oil prices and the consequent increase in raw material prices. When prices of oil and intermediate materials rise sharply, prices of finished goods move up relatively little, thus leading to a high degree of uncertainty about higher inflation in the pipeline due to such a disparity.

