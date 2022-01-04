The Global Scooter Sharing Market is expected to grow by $ 28853.83 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 57.16% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191380/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the scooter sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the requirement for advanced personal transportation solutions after COVID-19 and last-mile delivery services due to increased activity in food delivery and e-commerce. In addition, the requirement for advanced personal transportation solutions after COVID-19 is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The scooter sharing market analysis includes the scooter type segment and geographic landscape.



The scooter sharing market is segmented as below:

By Scooter Type

• Electric

• Non-Electric



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising concern over emission of greenhouse gasesas one of the prime reasons driving the scooter sharing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on scooter sharing market covers the following areas:

• Scooter sharing market sizing

• Scooter sharing market forecast

• Scooter sharing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scooter sharing market vendors that include Askoll EVA S.p.A., emco electroroller GmbH, Ford Motor Co., Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Niu International, Scoot Rides, Inc., Silence Urban Ecomobility, TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A, and WeMo Corp. Also, the scooter sharing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

