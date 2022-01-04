Turnover of Apranga Group in December 2021 and total year 2021

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.6 million in December 2021 and has increased by 87.0% in comparison to December 2020.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters had been open since 15 February 2021. All stores with a separate entrance from outside had been open since 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Stores with a separate entrance from outside and an area not exceeding 7,000 square meters have been open in Latvia from 7 April 2021. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside were reopened as of 22 May 2021. All Group’s stores have been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. However, due to the aggravation of the coronavirus situation, from 14 October 2021 the operation of stores in shopping malls on weekends were banned in Latvia, and from 21 October 2021 all Group’s stores in Latvia were temporarily closed. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Latvia from 15 November 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. All Group’s stores were allowed to also work on weekends as of 25 December 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021, and from 6 March 2021 to 11 March 2021 stores were not allowed to work on weekends. All Group‘s stores have been reopened in Estonia from 3 May 2021. All these temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totaled EUR 70.2 million in 4th quarter 2021 or by 30.5% higher than in 2020. During the 4th quarter 2021 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 51.6% year-on-year, in Latvia decreased by 5.4% and in Estonia increased by 14.4%.

The unaudited year 2021 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 228.3 million and has increased by 11.8% comparing to 2020.

In 2021 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania reached EUR 146.1 million and increased by 23.4% year-on-year. In 2021 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia was EUR 46.3 million and decreased by 11.6% year-on-year, in Estonia was EUR 35.9 million and increased by 7.1% year-on-year.

During the year 2021 Apranga Group opened 5 stores, reconstructed 10 and closed 15 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 21 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.6 thousand sq. m., or by 2.1% less than a year ago.

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group acting CEO

+370 5 2390843