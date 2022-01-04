Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to reach US $ 70 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Size, Trends, Key Leaders, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, and Growth Opportunities: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global healthcare cloud computing market finds that increasing cloud deployment in the healthcare industry is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by advancements in extraction and processing technologies, the total global pea protein market is estimated to reach USD 70 billion by 2028, up from USD 28.5 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.



Furthermore, the use of blockchain in the health cloud is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions, and Healthcare Payer Solutions), by Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Public Cloud), By Component (Services, and Software), by Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)Payers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics, Wearable Devices, and IoT in Healthcare to Fuel Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

IoT in healthcare has transformed the healthcare industry worldwide. The IoT devices are used for remote monitoring of patients in the healthcare sector, resulting in the potential to keep the patients safe and healthy, and allowing doctors to deliver best care possible. The growing adoption of IoT technologies and solutions in healthcare sector is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Companies such as SAP SE, IBM, and Cisco Systems Inc. are focusing on integrating IoT technologies and solutions with healthcare so as to increase their throughput and augment their service offerings. As a result, the demand for IoT in healthcare for efficient management of patients and patient’s data at healthcare organizations has increased. Furthermore, the implementation of big data analytics tools offers organizing, analysing, and integrate large volumes of structured, and unstructured data generated by healthcare systems. Applications of data analytics is also useful in improving the patient-based service and making new decisions on the basis of insights generated through the data collected in order to provide better treatment options.

Increasing Cloud Deployment in the Healthcare Industry to Stimulate the Market Growth

The increasing implementation of cloud computing across the healthcare facilities is a major factor augmenting the growth of healthcare cloud computing market over the forecast period. The cloud computing allows access to the patient data to the manufacturer of the devices, services providers, doctors and the patient as well. Hence the analysis of the patient data is possible from a remote location as well. Healthcare provider systems are hugely leveraging the cloud-based computing and cloud services as it provides an array of benefits in comparison to other services. The integration of cloud services with healthcare systems offers security and privacy for health data with data encryption and fine-grained access controls and access logging. Also, the significant increase in adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) and increasing prevalence of digital outputs provides more potential for cloud solution providers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. However, the global COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in driving the demand for healthcare cloud computing market as the use of these technologies can help in minimizing the spread of the virus. Furthermore, it has also led the cloud healthcare solution providers to rapidly come up with high-quality services for safety against the virus. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

North America has dominated the global healthcare cloud computing market with 34.63 % of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of the 5G network for IoT connectivity, growing demand for wearable devices to track and monitor important vitals, and convenience healthcare IT infrastructure, among others. The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America market over the years to come. This is owing to the increasing technological innovations and development of technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the increasing usage of cloud services in healthcare for betterment of health is expected to generate huge demand for the market in this region.

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

Which segments are included in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

Which top companies are active in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for healthcare by the developing economies such as China and India in the region. Additionally, adoption of smart devices and wearables by the consumers and increasing penetration of the internet is also expected to support the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in near future.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market-1101

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Washington, United States 2. Dell Inc. Texas, United States 3. IBM Corporation New York, United States 4. Oracle Corporation Texas, United States 5. Koninklijke Philips NV Amsterdam, Netherlands 6. Athenahealth Massachusetts, United States 7. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Illinois, United States 8. Siemens Healthineers AG Erlangen, Germany 9. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Georgia, United States

Recent Developments:

July, 2021: Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake to enable healthcare organizations to store, transform, and query health data in the cloud using machine learning for a complete picture of patient and population health.

October, 2018: IBM and Red Hat, announced the agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for USD 190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 34 billion to unlock true value of cloud for business.

This market titled “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 32.44 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 128.19 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.74% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Product: - Healthcare Provider Solutions, and Healthcare Payer Solutions

Deployment: - Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Public Cloud

Component: - Services, and Software

Service Model: - Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)Payers Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

