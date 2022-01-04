The Global Candle Market is expected to grow by $ 3404.97 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Candle Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191370/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the candle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of candles for special occasions and the growing adoption of scented candles for home decor and aromatherapy. In addition, the increasing adoption of candles for special occasions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The candle market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The candle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Container based

• Pillars

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies new product launches and the diversified product portfolio of key vendorsas one of the prime reasons driving the candle market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on candle market covers the following areas:

• Candle market sizing

• Candle market forecast

• Candle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading candle market vendors that include Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Nest New York, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Thymes LLC. Also, the candle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________