Ask Dr. Nooristani: How Can I Reduce My Blood Pressure?

Los Angeles , Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a primary or contributing cause to more than half a million deaths in the United States, according to the CDC. Almost half of the adults in the United States (116 million) have hypertension. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg (upper number) or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg (lower number). A larger percentage of men (50%) have high blood pressure in comparison to women (44%).

High blood pressure is more common in black adults (56%) than white adults (48%), Asian adults (46%), or Hispanic adults (39%).



Regardless of what the numbers are, by adhering to the following tips laid out by Dr. Nooristani, CEO of Balance7™, you will not only improve your blood pressure numbers, but you may also be able to do so naturally. Keep in mind that blood pressure is a complex disease and some types of high blood pressure will require medication indefinitely. Nonetheless, here are five tips by Dr. Nooristani to begin your journey to getting your blood pressure under control and hopefully stopping your medications altogether.

Tips to Reduce Blood Pressure Naturally

1. Healthy diet: Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables will not only lower your blood pressure, but it will also make you lose weight. Combining that with low-fat dairy and foods rich in whole grains will reduce your blood pressure significantly.



2. Reduce sodium in your diet: Limit your sodium to 2300 mg per day or less. Make sure to read the food labels, and if possible, avoid canned and processed food.



3. Lose weight: By losing about one kilogram, you will reduce your blood pressure by about 1. Weight loss is challenging and it’s not an easy task for a lot of people. Ease into it and create simple goals. A good approach would be to lose 5 lbs. per month, by following recommendations listed in number 1 and number 2. (There’s over 90 percent success rate with this approach.)

4. Exercise: Regular exercise will lower your blood pressure significantly. If you can’t exercise daily, make sure to walk for 30 minutes per day for 4-5 days a week.



5. Limit alcohol intake and quit smoking: When you stop smoking and limit your alcohol intake to 1 to 2 drinks per day, you will decrease your blood pressure significantly.

About Dr. Nooristani:

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine. He has been involved in recent breakthrough research in the field of alternative medicine, enabling patients the opportunity to enjoy solutions that were not available until now. Working closely with so many patients every day has motivated him to broaden research in finding a new path to healing what modern medicine has not accomplished.

Dr. Nooristani understands that there are thousands, if not millions, of people struggling for years with low energy levels, exhaustion, and general feelings of poor health. He is committed to helping those people take control of their lives. Dr. Nooristani strongly believes that Balance7 is one of the key factors in jumpstarting the journey to great health, serving its customers with natural and effective solutions to help them lead healthier lives.

